Paraguay has a total closure of borders for the transit of people

ASUNCIÓN, Mar 24 (.) – The Paraguayan government announced on Tuesday the total closure of its borders for the transit of people until March 28, reinforcing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

Interior Minister Euclides Acevedo announced that the closure does not apply to the transit of merchandise and therefore will not affect the entry of basic products, such as food and medicine.

The government of President Mario Abdo had already restricted the entry of foreigners a few days ago.

“The total closure of borders, airports, ports has been arranged, in such a way as to temporarily and strictly prevent the entry of people who come from abroad, except for the merchandise and products necessary for subsistence,” Acevedo said at the wheel. of press.

Some 70 Paraguayans who are seeking to return to the country will be affected by this measure and must be quarantined in military facilities once their entry into the country is authorized next week, the minister explained.

Acevedo added that control at the land border will be strengthened and that the government will collaborate with countries that want to repatriate their citizens who are in Paraguay. “We are not going to oppose him coming to find his own,” he said.

The National Civil Aeronautics Directorate canceled all commercial and private flight operations that come from abroad from March 24 to April 12. The decision does not affect cargo services, aircraft that provide medical and rescue services or those sent by other governments to repatriate their citizens.

Paraguay had closed almost two-thirds of the country’s ports of entry the previous week and prohibited the entry of non-resident foreigners in an attempt to stop the spread of the virus. The country, which is in a health quarantine of one month until April 12, registers 27 confirmed cases of the disease and two deaths.

