Paraguay fights corruption in vaccination with transparency

(Bloomberg) – With few vaccines and overwhelmed by the coronavirus, a country with one of the highest death rates from covid-19 is now taking a novel approach to fighting vaccine-related corruption: publishing everyone’s name. who have already been vaccinated.

For those who want to know if a friend, neighbor or member of Paraguay’s political elite is among the 400,000 vaccinated people, the answer is just a few clicks away on the website of the Ministry of Health. There, a public database lists the person’s name, the place of vaccination, the type of vaccine, and the number of doses. Scrolling down the page, you will see that former President Fernando Lugo received his first dose of Sputnik V on May 19 and Carlitos Vera, a well-known Paraguayan comedian, was vaccinated with Covaxin.

“It is a tool for citizen control”, said in an interview Lida Sosa, vice minister of Rectory and Health Surveillance. “There were people who came in to look and reported that people who” were not eligible were vaccinated.

Paraguay’s degree of transparency would be prohibited in many countries with stricter health privacy laws. But with just enough vaccines to fully immunize 7% of the population, and a deep-rooted culture of corruption, Paraguay ranked second in South America in Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index in 2020. There is widespread concern about corruption. people looking to skip the line. So-called VIP vaccination scandals involving top government officials and politicians who used their influence to sneakily procure vaccines have sparked popular outrage in Argentina, Peru, Lebanon, Spain and the Philippines.

In Paraguay, people who get vaccinated can request not to be included on the public list, but so far no one has requested anonymity, according to Sosa.

Valentín Sánchez, a 23-year-old Paraguayan software engineer living in the United States, has become something of a celebrity in his native country as a result of his efforts to find irregular vaccinations.

In April, Sánchez was writing a program to study vaccination data from the Ministry of Health out of curiosity, to find out more about how they were administering the inoculations. His girlfriend suggested that he also look for cases of irregular vaccinations: he found more than 500 suspected cases by comparing the names and personal identification numbers on the vaccination list with those in public databases of officials and politicians, although many turned out to be people with physical disabilities who were eligible for vaccines, their investigation revealed that Mirta Gusinky, at the time a senator in the ruling Colorado Party, had been vaccinated out of turn. Gusinky resigned last month amid a public outcry. That same week, the Health Ministry said it would refer 88 unjustified vaccinations to the Prosecutor’s Office after reviewing 518 cases that were reported.

“Because we have so few vaccines and people don’t trust the process, the only way to give them some confidence is through this list,” said Sánchez. “People will use their influence if they can to get vaccinated. We are talking about a life or death situation ”.

Drop-by-drop vaccines

The Government bought or received 981,400 doses of six different vaccines as a donation. Orders for almost 8 million vaccines have yet to be filled. Wealthy Paraguayans aren’t waiting, and thousands have traveled to Miami or other parts of the US to get vaccinated. At the moment, only health workers, pregnant women and people aged 60 and over are eligible for immunization in Paraguay.

The country, where the virus has claimed the lives of more than 10,000 people, has the highest per capita death rate in the world in the past 7 days with nearly 122 deaths per 1 million people, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. It ranks number 6 for infections. The death rate since the beginning of the pandemic is among the 30 highest in the world.

The situation could continue to be critical until July, since between “fatigue and fed up”, the population ignores prevention measures such as social distancing and masks, according to Sosa, Deputy Minister of Health.

“This is reflected in our health services that today are saturated” with patients, said Sosa. “We are in the most critical stage of the pandemic.”

