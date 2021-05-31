Paraguay faces record of COVID deaths with few vaccines

(Bloomberg) – Containing the pandemic is difficult, even for countries with enviable vaccination rates like Chile and Uruguay. So, consider the case of Paraguay, which is now experiencing one of the worst outbreaks in the world amid a shortage of vaccines, and with few of them on the way.

During the first months of the pandemic in 2020, the landlocked country in the heart of South America managed, against all odds, to contain the virus after it closed its borders and ordered an early lockdown. However, now, patients are dying from lack of intensive care beds, as the highly contagious P1 variant, which began in neighboring Brazil, spreads along with public fatigue with prevention measures and vaccine shortage.

Paraguay, where COVID-19 has killed more than 8,800 people, is now the country with the highest per capita death rate in the last 7 days with almost 109 deaths per 1 million people, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Uruguay, which like Paraguay shares a border with Brazil, held the place for weeks and currently ranks second.

Deaths and infections will likely continue to rise in the next two months until the vaccination program and mobility restrictions begin to reduce them, said Guillermo Sequera, a senior official at the Ministry of Public Health and Social Welfare who leads the Paraguayan equivalent of the US Centers for Disease Control.

“The important thing is not to be in the oven,” he said in a telephone interview from Asunción. “If not to be there, as little time as possible.”

The public outrage generated by the shortage of vaccines and medicines against covid-19 overflowed in March with days of protests in the streets demanding the removal of the president, Mario Abdo Benítez. Last-minute backing from a rival faction of the ruling Colorado Party allowed the president to narrowly avoid the initiation of impeachment proceedings.

The arrival of more vaccines and the historical ability of the political establishment to cushion social tensions through clientelism mean that Paraguay is unlikely to suffer from the violent protests that have recently erupted in other South American nations, said Luis Ortiz, a sociologist at the Institute of Sciences. Social of Paraguay.

“I believe that political stability will continue and there will be no major social upheavals,” he said.

The Government of Abdo Benítez has obtained around 707,000 of the 8.9 million vaccines purchased or agreed as donations. That means Paraguay only has enough vaccines available to fully inoculate 5% of its 7 million inhabitants.

So far Paraguay has administered only 304,725 vaccines, which means that 3.5% of the population has received a first dose and only 0.7% consider themselves fully immunized, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.

Countries like Chile and Uruguay, which have fully covered 41% and 28% of the population with vaccines respectively, continue to see an increase in cases.

Contracts to purchase millions of vaccines through the World Health Organization’s Covax program, as well as deals with pharmaceutical companies in Russia and India, have yet to produce significant deliveries.

India’s own covid-19 crisis will likely delay the shipment of the 2 million shots that Paraguay bought from Bharat Biotech. The country’s lack of diplomatic relations with China, one of the 15 countries that still recognize Taiwan, means that it cannot easily buy vaccines from manufacturers that have been busy supplying millions of doses to other developing countries.

Corruption cases have also come to light with the Health Ministry detecting around 500 cases of people who may have received vaccinations out of turn. Earlier this month, the scandal prompted the resignation of Colorado Party Senator Mirta Gusinky.

Meanwhile, thousands of Paraguayans desperate for money for airfare and hotels have joined the flood of Latin Americans flying to the United States in search of vaccines.

The government believes that about half of the 6,000 to 7,000 Paraguayans who flew to the United States this year were vaccinated, Sequera said, citing a recent survey.

Paraguay could still reduce deaths if it manages to immunize 30% of its population over 50 years of age and young people with pre-existing health conditions that today represent around 90% of deaths, he said. The spread of the P1 variant puts herd immunity increasingly out of reach.

“The important thing is to vaccinate the vulnerable,” Sequera said. “The virus continues to circulate, but with a decreasing mortality.”

