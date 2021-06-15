Paraguay expects record meat exports of up to US $ 1.5bn

(Bloomberg) – Paraguay’s beef exports could hit a record high of about $ 1.5 billion this year, as strong demand and prices persist, said Luis Pettengill, president of the CPC.

Drought in South America’s livestock-producing regions, coupled with rising animal feed costs, could drive the rise, said Pettengill, who was skeptical that high meat prices could end up undermining demand. .

“I don’t think the demand will end up being destroyed. The orders are quite firm, “he said in an interview from the capital city of Asunción. “I think the need for meat for this year will continue exactly the same,” as it is now.

Beef prices soared even before Argentina banned some red meat exports until June 18, as major economies emerge from the pandemic. Between January and May, Paraguayan beef exports increased 54% over the previous year to about US $ 647 million, while shipments increased almost 46%.

Paraguay’s diplomatic alliance with Taiwan, a democratically governed island that China claims as part of its territory, means that the South American country cannot sell directly to China, although it does export some meat to Hong Kong. Paraguayan meat packers are optimistic that the United States will open its market to the nation’s beef, Pettengill said.

The United States could also compete for some of the same cuts that Paraguay now sells to its second buyer, Russia, he said.

“The market that we need the most today is the United States,” he said. “We do not understand why they still do not enable us, given that we have been allies of the United States for more than 50 years without ever having changed sides.”

