Paraguay come back and take the lead of its group

GOIANIA.

The Paraguay’s team debuted with victory in the Copa América 2021 after beating Bolivia (2-1) on Monday at the Goiania Olympic Stadium, in a controversial match.

The Bolivians went ahead on the scoreboard with a penalty transformed by Saavedra in minute 10, although in the discount of the first part, La Verde was left with 10 players due to the expulsion of Cuéllar and Paraguay took advantage of their numerical superiority to overcome the scoreboard.

Romero Gamarra, with a nice shot from outside the area, tied at minute 62 and three minutes later, Ángel Romero took advantage of a rejection by goalkeeper Cordano on the same goal line to overtake the Guarani.

Already in the 80 ‘, Ángel Romero himself took advantage of a bad ball out of the Bolivian defense to score in a quick counterattack the final 3-1.

With victory, Paraguay goes on to lead Group A of the tournament with three points, while Bolivia is bottom with zero and Uruguay had a free date.

