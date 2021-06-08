Paraguay – Brazil: What are the odds for the tie?

Brazil will continue on his path to World Cup qualification this Tuesday when he visits Paraguay at the Defensores del Chaco Stadium. A dispute that, among other details, will name two of the three teams that have not yet lost in the current CONMEBOL qualifiers.

Despite such statistics, the five-time champion is, as one might expect, the favorite according to the bookmakers to win the three points; while his win is trading at 1.48, that of the redheads is equivalent to 6.0 per euro invested. Instead, the tie is valued at 3.75, This being a result that has been repeated between the two teams in five of the last six times they have met..

Even so, the scratch registers a perfect step through the current qualifiers: five games, five wins. The undefeated of Eduardo Berizzo, on the other hand, is more modest: one win and four draws. However, Auriverdes have not earned on Guaraní lands since the 1980s, so the contest may be closer than what, in principle, is shaping up to be.

Finally, we remember that the Paraguay – Brazil of the South American qualifiers for the Qatar World Cup 2022 It will be held tomorrow, when we will have the opportunity to see if either of the two streaks will finally come to an end or if, on the contrary, they will mutually extend.