Paraguay beat Chile with solvency and qualifies for fourths



Miguel Almiron was elected the figure of the party.

Photo: Joedson Alves / .

Paraguay qualified for the quarterfinals, undressed Chile and beat it this Thursday 0-2 in a match on the fourth day of Group A of the Copa América, which faced them at the Mané Garrincha stadium in Brasilia.

In the first half, the team led by Argentine Eduardo Berizzo attacked La Roja mercilessly, which was unable to contain a rival who attacked it from all sides.

After several options for the Guarani, La Albirroja opened the scoring in the 33rd minute with a header from Braian Samudio after a great assist from Miguel Almirón who threw a cross into the box after a corner kick.

🇵🇾⚽💥 Paraguay goal!

🇵🇾⚽💥 Paraguay’s goal!

🇵🇾⚽💥 Paraguay’s goal! Samudio wins by high and opens the scoring with a great header 📺 @ UniMas | @TUDNUSA 🔴 Live! 📲💻 https://t.co/aFPtJE8M1o # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/7YlcEa3N8q – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 25, 2021

The shares did not change dominator for the second half and in the 54th minute Colombian referee Wilmar Roldán sanctioned a penalty after a foul in which Gary Medel dropped Carlos González in the area.

😵😱 Penalty for Paraguay! The referee signals Gary Medel’s foul on Carlos González 📺 @ UniMas | @TUDNUSA 🔴 Live! 📲💻 https://t.co/aFPtJE8M1o # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/laQteeNqCT – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 25, 2021

Almirón, one of the figures of Paraguay, scored the maximum penalty in the 57th minute and widened the distance on the marker that would no longer move.

🇵🇾⚽💥 Paraguay’s goal!

🇵🇾⚽💥 Paraguay’s goal!

🇵🇾⚽💥 Paraguay’s goal! Miguel Almirón converts the penalty 🙌⭐🇵🇾🔟 📺 @ UniMas | @TUDNUSA 🔴 Live! 📲💻 https://t.co/hEoMmxpmoN # CopaAméricaEnTUDN I #VeranoDeCampeones I #VibraElContinente pic.twitter.com/xIUh2YIZ5y – TUDN USA (@TUDNUSA) June 25, 2021

Those of Martín Lasarte They tried it based on the push of Arturo Vidal but they failed to discount or scare the Paraguayans who were incisive throughout the game.

Chile, which finished its presentation in the first phase of the Copa América in Brazil classified to the quarterfinals with 5 points, is going to prepare its next game in Santiago with a draw against Argentina, a victory over Bolivia and equality against Uruguay in the previous day.

For its part, those of Berizzo add six points that leave them classified to fourth and they will face Uruguay on the last day at the Nilton Santos stadium in Rio de Janeiro.