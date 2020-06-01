The studio will work on Europa Universalis 4, as well as new strategy games for the future.

Paradox Interactiveannounced this afternoon that they are going to open anew studyof development in Barcelona. With the name of ‘Paradox Red‘, this headquarters will be headed by the designer of the first Europa Universalis,Johan andersson, and its work will focus on the current Europa Universalis IV and its contents, to later work on new experiences.

Andersson is a Paradox veteran withmore than 25 years of experiencein the company, not only as one of the original creators ofthe Europa Universalis saga, but also as creative director in Imperator: Rome and in numerous saga games like Crusader Kings or Hearts of Iron. Under his command,the Paradox Tinto studio in Barcelonasupervise the remaining work on Europa Universalis IV, and later start work onnew large-scale strategy gamesin the style that we are used to in this company.

“People love our games and we love the fact thatwe are growing to create more[juegos] for them. We are especially pleased to expand for the first time witha new study focusing on genderFor which we are so well known: the Great Strategy, “says Charlotta Nilsson, chief operating officer of Paradox. For his part, Andersson adds that”I am very excited and grateful for this opportunityto build a new studio in a new location, to put my accumulated knowledge from decades of creating games and development studios to good use. “

With this study,7 already have Paradoxaround the world, including their three studies from Sweden, their two studies from the United States and their study in the Netherlands. The company indicates that this year they will hiremore than 200 people for their different studies, where surely many of these positions fall on the young study in Barcelona (here you can check their first job offers). We will see what the future holds for them in this location, but until then, here is the analysis of Europa Universalis IV, and also the latest trailer for Crusader Kings III.

