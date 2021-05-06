Paradores: Sustainable tourism and discovery

Parador de El Saler (Valencia): hotbed of biodiversity

The Parador de El Saler is located in an exceptional place between the Albufera Natural Park and the Mediterranean Sea. It can be considered the paradigm of the sustainable hotel. The water is heated with solar energy and all the water used by the clients is treated to irrigate the golf course, whose buggies are also charged with solar energy.

In addition, the center carries out different actions to conserve the flora and fauna of the environment and help preserve endangered species. For example, their initiatives have reintroduced the long-eared owl, the Mediterranean tortoise, the sea turtle or the ground urchins onto their land. In addition, they have already planted more than two million seeds and two thousand native plants.

Last February, volunteers from the NGO Xaloc, Paradores and the Center for Forestry Research and Experimentation (Wildlife Service) of the Generalitat Valenciana introduced five endangered species into the mountains of the Parador de El Saler. The objective is to create a reservoir of biodiversity and, when the plants take hold and grow, the Valencian Parador will become the only seedbed of these species in all of Spain, where the seeds will be collected to try new populations on the Valencian coast.

In addition, each year they host the Tortuga Camp: volunteers from the NGO Xaloc settle for days (sometimes up to weeks) on the Parador grounds to protect the nest of loggerhead turtle eggs, a species declared vulnerable, to protect them and prevent them from predatory animals or human activity could endanger them.