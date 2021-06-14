Parade through ‘Cañón de los Héroes’ to thank essential COVID-19 workers will be on July 7

The health workers, from doctors to nurses, grocery and warehouse clerks, deliveries who delivered meals while restaurants were closed, and personnel from the public transportation system that kept New York City’s Subway running. All of them, and many others, are considered the true heroes of battle against COVID-19, and now that the pandemic is under control, it is time to thank them ‘big time’.

And so that all New Yorkers have the opportunity to express their appreciation in person to those essential workers of the pandemic, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that on Wednesday, July 7, there will be a ticker-tape fashion show by the famous ‘Canyon of Heroes’ in the Lower manhattan.

“We promised that the ‘parade’ traditions of summer would return to New York City. And now I can say with confidence that they will return this year 2021, and it will be the first one that we will do to celebrate the heroes of the battle against the covid, “said De Blasio this Monday, adding that it will be dedicated mainly” to health workers that were extraordinary and need to be remembered for eternity. “

The president promised that the Big Apple will see the biggest celebration ever seen in the city, and the parade will also feature “the first responders, the essential workers, the people who kept us alive and kept this city going, running no matter what.”

At the stop, which will feature floats and bands, there will also be groups representing teachers and other municipal workers who were on the front lines of the battle against COVID-19.

And although it is a celebration, De Blasio assured that this is not about leaving aside the tragedy of the pandemic: “We will always remember the pain and tragedy of the covid, no one will ever forget those we lost and what families are still facing, but we need a day to celebrate the heroism of these everyday New Yorkers. “

“It will be an example of the best of the traditional ‘ticker-tape’ parades, which have passed through generations, but these will have a special spirit, from the heart, because we will celebrate every New Yorker who did something so heroic and needs you to give our thanks “, he insisted the Alcale.

During the worst of the pandemic, each day the effort of health workers to save lives was recognized, with applause and cacerolazos that took place punctually at 7 pm, but now New Yorkers will also be able to honor them in person.

What is a ‘ticker-tape stop’

The ‘ticker-tape’ is the strips of teletype paper that were used before to throw out the windows of the buildings located on the parade route, but now it is used is confetti. And as has happened since the ‘stops’ to celebrate the end of World War II, the astronauts reaching the Moon, and the triumphs of the city’s sports teams, thousands, or millions of people are expected to be congregate on the route of the so-called ‘Canon of Heroes’ that runs from the Battery park to the Mayor’s Office in Lower Manhattan.

The most recent ‘ticker-tape’ parade in the Canyon of Heroes was held in July 2019 to celebrate the triumph of the National Women’s Soccer Team, who won the World Cup.