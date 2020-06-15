Parade for Queen Elizabeth for her anniversary completely canceled | Instagram

This time, the birthday of the Queen Isabel it was not at all the same as previous years, one of the most important défiles, « Trooping the color », made in his honor, was totally canceled.

One of the most renowned celebrations in the United Kingdom, it is undoubtedly the traditional reggae parade with its banners, called « Trooping the Color« was canceled this time.

Although the anniversary of the monarch was the past April, the 21st, which took place in the midst of a very limited celebration due to the Coronavirus pandemic that has completely prevented various activities since Britain was plagued by the Covid 19.

In one of the past normal scenarios, this flamboyant display is a prominent date on the royal calendar that routinely draws thousands of tourists to the streets of central London.

In 70 years of the reign of IsabelIt had only been canceled once and was during a national rail strike in 1955.

On this occasion, a very small number of soldiers and military bands paid tribute to the monarch in the Windsor castle. The queen received a royal salute which was followed by a march of soldiers through the castle grounds, keeping due social distance.

Since the imposition of the rules of the quarantinewas the sovereign’s first official public appearance since March.

So this défile marks the queen’s « official » birthday and the second has always been held Saturday of June. The banners represent the regiments of the army.

Generally the event includes a travel hundreds of soldiers on foot and on horseback, a procession in a royal family carriage and an overflight to Buckingham Palace by planes of the Royal Air Force.

The last time this ceremony was held in Windsor was in 1895, in tribute to the queen Victoria.