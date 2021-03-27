Paracuellos Antamira travels to the Flat Earth stadium to finish the championship

03/27/2021 at 1:24 PM CET

Next Sunday at 11:30, they will measure the Flat Earth and the Collars corresponding to the twenty-second and last day of the First Phase of the Third Division.

The Flat Earth reaches the twenty-second day with the intention of recovering points after being defeated 1-0 in the previous game against Moratalaz. Since the beginning of the competition, the locals have won in 10 of the 21 matches played so far in the First Phase of the Third Division, with 22 goals in favor and 17 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Paracuellos Antamira had to settle for a 2-2 draw against the RSD Alcala during his last match, so he comes to the game with the pretense of keeping all three points this time. Before this match, the Paracuellos Antamira he had won in six of the 21 games played in the First Phase of the Third Division this season and has scored 27 goals against 18 in favor.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Flat Earth he has won five times, he has lost twice and he has drawn three times in 10 games played so far, so we will not be able to know what his destiny will be in this match, but he will have to fight to win. At the exits, the Paracuellos Antamira has a balance of three wins, four losses and three draws in 10 games played, so they will have to get serious in the duel with him Flat Earth to take the victory.

Previously, there have been other clashes in the fiefdom of the Flat Earth and the results are of a victory in favor of the local team. The last confrontation between the Flat Earth and the Collars This tournament was played in February 2021 and ended with a 0-2 result in favor of the Flat Earth.

To this day, the Flat Earth he is ahead in the standings with a difference of 10 points with respect to his rival. The Flat Earth He has 35 points in the box, ranking fifth. On the other hand, the visitors have 25 points and occupy the ninth position in the tournament.