Paracuellos Antamira beats Real Aranjuez CF and gets the three points (2-3)

05/16/2021 at 3:18 PM CEST

The Collars added three points to his scoreboard after winning 2-3 against him Aranjuez this sunday in The delight. The Real Aranjuez came to the meeting with strengthened spirits after winning in his fiefdom by a score of 1-0 at San Fernando de Henares. On the part of the visiting team, the Paracuellos Antamira won the Móstoles CF away from home by 0-1 and previously he also did it in his stadium, against the Villaverde by 4-1. After the marker, the riparian set is tenth, while the Collars He is third at the end of the game.

The first part of the confrontation began facing him Paracuellos Antamira, who opened the scoring with a goal from Dani Pascual in minute 10. He put the tables on Real Aranjuez thanks to a goal from Aitor lora shortly before the end, specifically in 47, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-1.

After the half of the duel came the goal for the local team, who traced the match with a new goal from Aitor lora, thus achieving a double in minute 61. But later a bit of Mayorga made the tie for the visiting team in the 71st minute. After a new play increased the score of the Alcobendas team, which advanced their team through a goal with a maximum penalty of Acho in the aftermath, in 89, thus closing the game with a score of 2-3 in the light.

The Alcobendas coach gave entry to Fer, Tassembedo Y Bonoha replacing Garcia, Dani Pascual Y Fernandez, while on the part of the Aranjuez it was replaced Martinez, Jimenez Y Ayub lazrag for Lewis, Blackberry Y Bulga.

During the 90 minutes of the meeting, a total of eight cards were shown. The Aranjuez had to face the sanction of Knife, Miguel Angel Y Martinez with a yellow card and the expulsion of Miguel Angel (2 yellow) and wobbly with a red card, while the visitors suffered the sanction of Enrique, Mayorga Y Fernandez.

With this result, the Aranjuez remains with 21 points and the Collars get 38 points after winning the game.

The next day the riverside team will play at home against the RSD Alcala, Meanwhile he Paracuellos Antamira will seek victory at home against The Alamo.

Data sheetReal Aranjuez CF:Portillo, Cuchillo, Bulga (Ayub Lazrag, min.77), Miguel Ángel, Mejia, Mora (Jimenez, min.69), Tembleque, Jesús Sánchez, Olivar, Luis (Martinez, min.18) and Aitor LoraParacuellos Antamira:Diego, A, Exposito, Enrique, Mayorga, García (Fer, min.46), Acho, Dani Pascual (Tassembedo, min.65), Javi Fer, Fernandez (Bonoha, min.80) and VíctorStadium:The delightGoals:Dani Pascual (0-1, min. 10), Aitor Lora (1-1, min. 47), Aitor Lora (2-1, min. 61), Mayorga (2-2, min. 71) and Acho (2 -3, min 89)