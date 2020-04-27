With the public health system at the limit due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the government of Pará decided to hire 86 Cuban doctors to assist in the treatment of patients with covid-19, especially in the capital, Belém. Of the total number of contractors, 68 of them are already working on the front line. Until the beginning of the afternoon of this Monday, 27th, Pará had 2,128 confirmed cases of covid-19, with 114 deaths.

According to Governor Helder Barbalho (MDB), hiring was necessary due to the lack of professionals. “There is a shortage, either due to replacement due to the fact that many doctors have fallen ill, or due to increased demand,” he told the state. “We had a reserve of 86 doctors (Cubans) who had already worked at Mais Médicos, but who were not qualified by the Provisional Measure, then law, already in this current government (by Jair Bolsonaro).”

According to Barbalho, 68 of the 86 contractors are already working. “I assigned 15 of them, funded by the state, to the city of Belém,” explained the governor. “In the interior of the state the situation is still under control, but in Belém specifically there is a very stressful situation in the system. The entrance door of the system, the UPAS and emergency rooms, are practically unable to provide assistance and this can aggravate the situation. situation of patients. “

On a social network, a patient with symptoms of covid-19 reported having been seen over the weekend by a Cuban doctor at a field hospital in Belém. “The nurse took my temperature while he did the auscultation. After that he said what to do (for example, how to breathe better) and what not to do (for example, not to use aerosol with the medicines I was using) and prescribed some things for me. The service was fantastic “, he praised.

SATURATION

The public health network has been expanded, but has difficulties in keeping up with demand. Currently, Pará has 991 specific beds for the treatment of covid-19, in addition to 192 ICUs.

The state hopes to equip 400 new ICUs starting next week, when 400 respirators purchased in China are expected to arrive. The contract was signed 40 days ago, and a chartered flight will pick up the equipment. In addition to these, the state government also expects to receive inputs and equipment from the federal government. Earlier, Barbalho sent a letter to the Minister of Health, Nelson Teich, asking for help.

“It was widely reported in the media that the Ministry of Health should send 14,100 units of respirators to the entire country. Considering that we account for 4% of the Brazilian population, we go to Your Excellency to request, with the urgency that the case requires, the sending of 564 respirators, 564 monitors and 2,256 infusion pump units, in order to meet the need to serve the population “, says an excerpt from the letter sent to the minister.

