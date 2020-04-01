The number one World Padel Tour, the Spanish Paquito Navarro, complained on social networks of having been banned on television. A television program contacted the player because a video of him on social networks trying to hit his neighbor from his house had gone viral.

When contacted, the producers of the program They spoke to Navarro to ask him how he was carrying out the confinement and he explained his discomfort at what was happening with the self-employed sector. From television they saw that connecting with the player was dangerous to their interests if he made that speech, so they decided to cancel his presence, as he explains on social networks.

Paquito Navarro, in his message of complaint.

“After putting criticism regarding the autonomous, they tell me that it is better that we do not win it that it is risky. Today I wake up with the surprise that my video comes out and the collaborators saying that this is not the time and giving me wax. Curious”, denounced a Paquito Navarro indignant for not having been able to defend himself.

The player has more than 50,000 followers on social networks and His complaint message against the Government was retweeted by more than 2,700 people. The group of freelancers thanked Paquito Navarro for his words.