narrated Paquita, who also ruled out a fracture. “Nothing else got on top of each other, but it hurt a lot, I couldn’t lie down or get up.” “Data-reactid =” 24 “>” I fell ill with my lungs and came here to Xalapa and a doctor is treating me Very good. In his office my leg fell asleep, I wanted to stand up and I fell right there in the office. I hurt my ribs … my legs hurt, my tendons “, said Paquita, who also ruled out a fracture.” Nothing else he got on top of each other, but it hurt a lot, I couldn’t lie down or get up. “

claims to feel very distressed and through tears she said: “I live sad for everything that is happening. There is a lot of sadness on my part. How far will we go? We are in a golden cage like Pedro Infante. We are locked up here waiting for the situation to change. “” Data-reactid = “27”> And although the singer does not neglect her treatments, she claims to be very distressed and tearfully said: “I live sad for everything that is happening. There is much Sadness on my part. How far will we go? We are in a golden cage like Pedro Infante. We are locked up here waiting for the situation to change. “

And if that were not enough, Paquita adds to his ills the concern of seeing the entertainment industry arrested. “There are many people behind me, among us the singers, there are musicians who make us artists strong. And what little I had (of money) I am giving up because right now I have something to eat, but the day will come when I don’t and that’s where we are going to start fighting. ”

His health has deteriorated in the last year

confirmed pulmonary thrombosis and pneumonia. “data-reactid =” 32 “> But Francisca Viveros Barradas, 72, has been facing health problems for some time. Initially, last November, while at home, she had to be transferred to an intensive care unit. “We did have a situation a couple of days ago. He had discomfort at night and started with a chest pain and you always imagine the worst, a heart attack,” said his manager, who later confirmed pulmonary thrombosis and pneumonia.

But the issue of leg pain seems to be chronic. In June 2015, Paquita reported a situation similar to the one she currently faces: a pain in her leg that came while she was at home in Veracruz. “A leg hurt a lot there in Xalapa and I went to see a doctor … my left arm also hurt and I said ‘it’s not going to be a heart attack’ and it scared me,” he told Televisa Espectáculos.

And between a coming and going, and that Paquita does not stop working, obesity has also accompanied her for a long time. Overweight is associated by the singer to her life between one place and another: “I’m trying to lose (weight), to see if I succeed because it is very difficult. You know that if you are at home it is easy to eat what you want, but if you go somewhere else it is not so easy ”.

And while he is at home, he has regularized his schedules, but when he is working, Paquita lives at night to offer concerts, palenques and the best of his repertoire with which he arrived to stay on the music scene. A new genre was the one he seems to have created, the “tough and against them”, representative of his songs directed at men.

“Two-legged rat”, “Three times I cheated on you”, “Old raboverde” and “Hombres malvados”, are some of the most emblematic songs of the woman who on stage puts any man in her place, but behind the scenes , Paquita is a sensitive woman who remembers the injustices she has experienced -as reflected in her bioseries-, and feels sad about the diseases that haunt her over and over again.