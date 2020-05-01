Friday May 01, 2020

The Atalanta captain called on his soccer players to make a donation of a shirt that has a special value for them, so that it can be auctioned and the money will be given to a charity that is fighting against the coronavirus.

Bergamo was one of the cities most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in Italy. From that country comes Atalanta, a team that had been serving the best season in its history, and which saw its progress cut short due to the health situation. But from there comes a highly valuable initiative, led by the Argentine Alejandro Gómez.

The ‘Papu’ is the ‘10’ and captain of the team, and it was he who launched the The Biggest Game campaign, with which he seeks to be able to collect money to go to the aid of institutions that are in full combat against the coronavirus. The initiative consists of players from all over the world being able to donate a shirt that has a special value to them, and then it will be auctioned and that money will be given as a contribution to the aforementioned institutions.

“It was quite a difficult job because we contacted many players but I was very happy to see that they all showed a lot of humility and availability for the project. There are players with whom, obviously, I do not have any kind of relationship and I have not even played against, “the pu Papu’ told the Olé newspaper in Argentina.

So far, there are already around 100 footballers and former soccer players who have joined the campaign, including names such as Andrés Iniesta, Luka Modric, Christian Vieri, Marco Materazzi, Douglas Costa and Radamel Falcao.