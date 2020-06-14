About a month ago, in complete surprise, we learned that the paper plumber would come to Nintendo Switch in Paper Mario: The Origami King, a new adventure that will be somewhat closer to the first games of this saga in which each and every one of the objects that are part of it are made of paper or are related to this type of material. Thus, since its launch is scheduled for July 17, 2020, the Big N continues to promote the game, and now we have met some more details about the world in which it will be set, but also about the new system of combat to be used.

Paper Mario: The Origami King reveals new details in a trailer of more than 5 minutes long

See also

The world of Paper Mario: The Origami King will be made up of all kinds of locations, and powerful bosses inspired by different stationery will be waiting for them. Thus, in this new combat system the main objective will be to align the enemies that are placed in circles around us in order to hit them, but in the case of the bosses, since they are in the center of the map, we must create the most suitable path for the paper plumber to reach them to defeat them. In addition, Mario will not be alone, since he will have companions such as Olivia (Olly’s sister, the origami king), Bobby (a Bomb-omb who has lost his memory), Professor Toad or even Kamek. Finally, we cannot fail to see that the different Toads folded and transformed into objects that are scattered around the world will make us have to explore each and every corner and, who knows, we may end up finding more than one secret in the attempt.

Source

Related