The balconies of cities like Rome celebrate this date in full confinement with the famous song. The country celebrates its Liberation Day today.

Today will be remembered in history, April 25, Italy is celebrating the 75th anniversary of the liberation of fascism. The song has become a symbol, a hymn. However, it is very common to discover the true meaning.

Like every April 25, Italy celebrates its Liberation Day with which it commemorates the liberation of fascism, in 1945. The end of an authoritarian regime that left tens of thousands of people dead.

However, currently, the country’s population lives a new nightmare in the form of disease, which has already left more than 26,000 deaths throughout the territory, which is why the celebration of this anniversary has been carried out in a way different than usual.

Years ago under this date concerts, massive events and exhibitions were held to commemorate the end of the Mussolini regime, after controlling cities in the north of the country and expelling Nazi troops on their withdrawal to Germany.

Well now it’s time to look out on the balconies to celebrate the date, where the iconic theme “Bella Ciao” doesn’t stop playing, from Window to Window, an Italian motto that thanks to the Netflix series “The paper house ”today is even better known.

For their part, the national television media have issued a solemn act by the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, in which he has paid tribute from the Altar of the Fatherland.

The song Bella ciao, as it was released towards the end of the Second World War, is a libertarian hymn that evokes the resistance and dignity of those who fight against oppression. The letter is a call to comrades and supporters of the cause, a call to all who share the fate of the oppression of the regime. It is the job of those who remain to honor the memory of the fallen, remember their legacy, tell their story and continue their fight.

This song represents both the longing for freedom and the vocation to fight and active participation in the process of its construction. Therefore, it is a source of inspiration for those who undertake causes that challenge the established order.

Recently the song Bella ciao has become popular once again thanks to the impact that the well-known Spanish series “La casa de papel” has had, which not only includes it in its soundtrack, but is also the anthem of its characters.

Stealing the Palacio de la Moneda is not so simple. What really moves the protagonists is political action, because otherwise it would be enough to rob a bank. The series, about a master blow to the economic system, generator of poverty and exclusion. The thieves of La casa de papel pretend to be the resistance.

