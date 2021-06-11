Paparazzi captures Irina Shayk and Kanye West in New Jersey, after their romantic getaway in France



Photo: Brad Barket / . for Fast Company

It seems this is no longer a rumor. Paparazzi captures Irina Shayk and Kanye West in New York. Upon arrival they were photographed getting off a private plane at the New Jersey Teterboro airport. And it is that the new Hollywood couple lived a romantic getaway to France.

The Russian lived with the famous rapper and fashion designer his 44th birthday. What’s more, while they were enjoying each other’s company, everyone read on Instagram the loving message that Kim Kardashian, his future ex-wife, left to congratulate him . “I will love you all my life,” Kim told him.

Kanye West and Irina Shayk are having an affair, but they are still hiding from the press. / The Grosby Group

At the moment no one knows how the friendship between Irina and the rapper came about. Nobody knows who introduced them, or what led the interpreter of “Gold Digger” to want to conquer nothing more and nothing less than the ex of Bradley Cooper and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Despite the images that we share here, and those that already circulate throughout the world of these two smiling, sources from Kanye’s environment point out that the interpreter and Irina are not dating – despite the fact that there would be some mutual interest in this regard – and that they are not they stayed in the same hotel, although other informants have simply limited themselves to indicating that they both had their own rooms. Only time will tell if the rumors are true and, therefore, if Kanye West and Irina Shayk are ready to offer us the great informative surprise of the summer when it comes to the world of entertainment.

For now here we also leave more pictures of the new most famous couple in Hollywood.

