Papa Spears accuses Britney’s mom of taking advantage of her daughter

Last week, Britney’s mother, Lynne Spears, filed an objection to Jamie Spears ‘attorneys’ fees of $ 890,000 in court. She requested that part of that amount be returned to Britney’s estate, TMZ reported, alleging that Papa Spears’ law firm was doing “unnecessary work as part of a national media tour.”

Page Six says that in the documents that Jamie filed in the Superior Court of California, in Los Angeles County this Monday, he responds to Lynne Spears’ objection, saying that she is not acting in the best interest of the protégé.

The documents state that Jamie Spears and her legal team “have been very careful, limited and considerate in dealing with the media (a far cry from a ‘national media tour’)” and state that “Lynne Spears is the one who exploited the pain and the her daughter’s trauma for her own benefit by publishing a book about (Britney). “

In 2008, Britney Spears’ mother, Lynne Spears published a book called “Throught The Storm” where she recounted her daughter’s intimacies, such as losing her virginity at 14 and using cocaine shortly after. That book was much discussed in the media, it also said that Britney had operated on her breasts, and Lynne told how her daughter Jamie Lynn told her she was pregnant.

Jamie Spears also alleges that Lynne “has not been involved in her daughter’s conservatorship until not long ago, and now she is raising objections related to expenses of matters of which she is not aware.” The papers accuse Lynne of “causing undue delay and expense in the administration of the conservatorship, and ironically, drawing further unnecessary media attention.” The filing alleges that Lynne’s assertion that “the fee request is ‘substantially inappropriate'” because the law firm was hired for “litigation services” and not for media work, “ignores the fact that the person under guardianship is a world-renowned artist and celebrity and as a result, this conservatorship has always been, and continues to be, the subject of increasingly intense media scrutiny, both in traditional media and on social media, and more recently, in documentaries. » “Matters related to the media are inextricably linked to all aspects of the conservatorship, especially the disputes and litigation of the parties.”

As you may recall, Britney’s conservatorship recently made headlines for the New York Times documentary “Framing Britney,” which covered her mental problems and the #FreeBritney movement.

Jamie Spears, Britney’s father controlled Britney’s estate from 2008 to 2019, when he walked away due to health concerns. Jodi Montgomery was put in his place and has since successfully stood in for him at the request of the pop star.

Another piece of news is that Britney to speak to court at her conservatorship’s next hearing.

According to CNN, Britney’s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham II, said at Tuesday’s hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court: “Britney wants to speak to the court directly,” adding that she would like it to be the month. coming. That hearing will be on June 23.

I don’t know, where did some of them get that Britney was going to ask for the end of her guardianship, because everywhere, (reliable and trustworthy media OK?) They point out that what she was going to say was not indicated. SW…

What is certain is that Papa Spears said he would like the conservatorship to end. And Britney, although she does not talk about her guardianship, has said that she is fine, enjoying her free time but her fans do not believe her.

