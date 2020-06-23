Prince William England celebrated last Sunday his 38th birthday and Father’s Day with his wife, Catherine Middleton and their three children: George, Charlotte and Luis. On the occasion of the double celebration, the official Instagram account of Kensington Palace published a series of unpublished images in which the Duke of Cambridge appears with his little ones in the gardens of his Ammer Hall residence in Nokfolk, where the family has spent the lockdown. Catalina Middleton, who has become the official photographer of the family, has made the images -one of them next to these lines- that have quickly become viral on the networks, and that are a good example of the happiness that reigns in the family.