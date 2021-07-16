Paolo Maldini talks about Gigio Donarumma and Milan

07/15/2021

Milan’s sporting director, Paolo Maldini I talk about the firing of goalkeeper Gigio Donarumma and Milan’s next moves in the transfer market.

The former Milan goalkeeper, Gigio Donarumma said goodbye on Wednesday through his social networks of the Italian club through an emotional text and hours later his signing for the PSG moment in which the schedule of Series A was presented.

Just on the occasion of the draw, Paolo Maldini commented on the farewell to the goalkeeper: “There is a bit of regret. A child who is born from your nursery and who does what he has done undoubtedly hurts to leave. “With Gigio the past was very beautiful, but the future fascinates me more.”

Paolo Maldini in his time as coach of AC Milan

I also speak about Milan’s entry into the market: “Giroud should arrive tomorrow. He is a champion, not just with the national team. He has done great things and is champion with Chelsea, he won the Champions League. We have a young team and we need players with this experience. ”

But the transfer market in attack may not be finished: “Another young forward could also arrive, from the perspective. Let’s do the necessary things, then we’ll wait for the signing to finish“, He said.