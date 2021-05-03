05/03/2021 at 9:38 PM CEST

Paolo Guerrero wants to leave Internacional. Your agent, Vinicius Prates, announced, through a statement, that the forward wishes to leave his current club immediately and attacked the management of the Colorado gaucho. “The player is dissatisfied with the recent public statements of the club’s leaders about the player’s contractual situation,” the note indicates.

His current club ensures that the request of the veteran forward has caught him by surprise and has already entered into negotiations with the player to be able to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Guerrero, who turned 37 in January, has a contract until December 31, so he can sign for whoever he wants from July 1.

The forward arrived in 2019 at Internacional, from Flamengo and last season he spent in a blank period after being out for almost 7 months, due to a crusader injury to his right knee.

The International had stopped negotiations with Warrior, coinciding with the explosion of Thiago galhardo, who scored 23 goals in the 2020 season, and that of the young Yuri Alberto, a very interesting 9 who is only 20 years old.

The Spanish coach, Miguel Ángel Ramírez, remains out of the controversy for the moment and it focuses on next Wednesday’s match at the Beira-Rio stadium, in Porto Alegre, against Olimpia, in Asunción, corresponding to the third day of the Libertadores group stage.