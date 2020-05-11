Updated on 05/11/2020 at 14:58

Paolo Guerrero continue working with International, despite the decree taken in Rio Grande Do Sul (state to which Porto Alegre belongs). While the club of the forward of the Peruvian Selection decided to freeze his work in the morning; in the afternoon, the footballers of the Colorado squad were summoned again to continue their exercises under the orders of the technical command.

According to GloboEsporte.com, the clubs are reviewing the rules, along with the technical committee and members of the legal department. In addition, they understand that the procedures being adopted are in accordance with the decree, so there would be no reason to suspend their training.

The Governor of Porto Alegre, where the team of Paolo Guerrero, made it clear that the city has a moderate risk of contagion, so the club of the forward of the Peruvian Selection You should focus your activities individually. Furthermore, it was made clear that the facilities must not reach 25% of their usual capacity.

Paolo Guerrero is one of the players of the Peruvian National Team who has already returned to work at the gramado

Paolo Guerrero joined the list of players in the Peruvian Selection that they returned to their usual routines, after the stoppage of activities around the world, due to the spread of the coronavirus, a disease that put the entire world in check.

Like him, Luis Advíncula, Renato Tapia, Sergio Peña, Andy Polo, and other players from the Peruvian legion abroad, left the activities from home, to return to the field of play and get ready for the next competitions.

