Paolla Oliveira was one of the famous people who adopted bangs in this quarantine. Isolated because of the pandemic of the new coronavirus, the actress has taken the opportunity to spend time at home with her pets, with whom she is in love, and appeared wearing a top playing with the dogs on the grass, while playing the guitar. “São Francisco de Assis is losing here at home. Good energy, Chopp, Perna, Sabrina and a lot”, wrote the artist, who also maintains the training routine during confinement.

Paolla Oliveira shows guitar skills

Last week, Paolla surprised followers by showing his musical skills. Exhibiting natural beauty, the actress shared a video in which she appears without makeup playing the guitar. The strummed the beginning of a Bob Marley song and drew praise from fans and famous friends. “Rehearsing for my live. Scenery, guitar and my tea. Just kidding,” he wrote. This is not the first time that Paolla has exhibited his talents. The artist has also attacked as a singer in her brother’s band. “I think we have to play more and do more,” he commented.

Actress comments on her relationship with the internet

Active on social networks, Paolla has already talked about the importance of having limits in the virtual world. “There is a new education for this, for the internet. For us not to invade the other, not to be communicating things that we are not sure about. We cannot put anything in a job that has no sources. How do we pass on something that can you have done it for me quickly on the phone? A positive point in the networks is that in my network, I speak for myself. When you want to communicate something, you put it there. There are a lot of things that are cool on the internet. when we want to position ourselves in relation to lies “, he declared in” Altas Horas “.

Artist reveals baptism name on program

During participation in “Lady Night”, Paolla told a curiosity about her first name and affirmed that she is no longer recognized when they call her Caroline. “Not many times. I stayed at the airport with the sign written Caroline and I didn’t give a damn. I missed a flight, I lost everything. That name didn’t work for me. Nothing against ‘carols’, it’s a personal thing”, explained the actress, who is attached to numerology. “I wanted to try to make it work and I needed to change the name, since with Carol there was no way, and then I put Paolla. Then I went to do the numerology and saw that it was right. The extra ‘L’ was later. I saw that Paolla was working and that it will improve, right? “.

