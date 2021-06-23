Paola tunde to Guevara after being out of Tokyo

MEXICO CITY.

Paola Espinosa pointed out that Ana Gabriela Guevara, director of the National Commission for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), is responsible for ensuring that she, along with Melany Hernández, did not end up in the diving team that will represent Mexico in the Olympic Games of Tokyo 2020.

Espinosa stated that Guevara initiated a persecution against him after the diver did not support Conade after the investigations that, in February 2020, the Ministry of Public Administration undertook on the organism for irregularities in the allocation and verification of 50.8 million of pesos from the Trust Fund for High Performance Sports (Fodepar).

They wanted me to publish a letter explaining why I did not want Fodepar to disappear, but I did not want to because the President (Andrés Manuel López Obrador) said that they were not going to leave us without support, that it was only going to be restructured, “he said. Thorny. “I did not want to put my hands in the fire in this lawsuit, it was not mine.”

Paola and Melany secured a place for Mexico on the synchronized 3-meter springboard at the 2021 Tokyo Diving World Cup in May. Espinosa said that they had been told that that is why both would have their place in Tokyo 2020, but it was not like that: they had to compete in a national selective.

However, in that technical control, both concluded in third position (259.20 points), that is, last, behind Carolina Mendoza and Dolores Hernández (1, with 283.50) and Paola Pineda and Arantxa Chávez (2, with 267.30).

Paola narrated that, prior to the control, she sought to contact Ana and the Mexican Swimming Federation, but she had no response; She went to the COM to speak with the president, Carlos Padilla, an act that, according to the diver, bothered Guevara.

They (Conade and FMN) told me that the COM was the one that did not want to give us the place, but at the COM they told me that they were only waiting for the Federation to confirm the names. Later, Luz María Chávez, who is a Conade collaborator, told me: ‘You know you made a mistake when you went to the COM, the director didn’t like that at all,’ ”he asserted.

The two-time Olympic medalist was one of the first to support Ana when she took the Conade in 2018. “She was my idol, but she left me with a bad taste in my mouth.”

AN INERT KICK: ANA

In an interview with a radio station, Guevara said: “Sport is measured by brands, classification, times and judging and, in this case, unfortunately it did not favor (Paola) and I am not going to enter into the gossip about what has saying”.

And he added: I respect her as an athlete, I recognize her as one of the great athletes this country has had, period. She has always known the criteria, it seems to me that this discomfort is an inert kick, because it did not favor her (technical control). “

AMU

Copyright law strictly prohibits copying all or part of Excelsior’s materials without first obtaining written permission and without including the link to the original text.