Paula Andrea Zapata Jaramillo, better known artistically as Paola Jara, has been very active with her fans through her official Instagram account, where on several occasions he has shared his day to day in the middle of isolation, his exercise routines and the occasional personal confession.

The popular music artist, in the middle of isolation, decided to interact with her followers and enabled the function ‘Ask me a question’. As expected, viewers They took the opportunity to question him on various topics. Some questioned why she wasn’t a mom yet.

Also read: Piter Albeiro arouses reactions to defend return of airlines after quarantine

“That question is asked very frequently … and it’s one of those questions that I haven’t even solved in my life yetbut I do have to tell you that suddenly as a woman I have given more priority in my life to developing that professional part first, to get ahead, to fulfill my goals, my purposes and my dreams. The children seem to me a supremely important decisionJara confessed.

Also read: They criticize Yina Calderón for a party she held in the middle of the quarantine

It is worth mentioning that his response generated all kinds of comments from Internet users.

“Great answer, because it is better to fulfill everything you want in life and then the children will come. They criticize her and more than one is out there with children without knowing what to do, stagnant and without the support of anyone “,”You just don’t want it you don’t feel like it“”Who said that with a child you cannot achieve goals and develop a professional career? ”,“She has given priority to removing a husband and leaving children with dad absent“” For that more if the groom has four childrenWere some of the messages he received.

Currently, Paola Jara is serving quarantine at her home located in Medellín, Antioquia, in the company of her boyfriend Jessi Uribe, her mother, her sister and her brother-in-law.

.