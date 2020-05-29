The singer got tired of the comments, but was not silent. Paola Jara it is dispatched against those who criticize its virtual concert with Jessi Uribe.

As some may have noticed, in past days Paola preferred to make her Instagram account private. This, as a result of the attacks it has received in recent days.

It all started when Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe they announced a paid virtual concert.

The idea is that those who pay the tickets can access a material “behind the scenes”: greeting from the artists, autographed shirt and cap.

The most expensive ticket ($ 100,000) includes a bottle of brandy (with shipments to Bogotá and Cundinamarca, only).

However, it seemed to many that the couple was “roll call” when collecting, being that quite a few artists were performing for free.

After reading some of the messages they were receiving, Paola shared a message from a colleague, Ronny Watts.

In it, they express how the concert is grounded in additional experience, and lament the need for some people to make a destructive critique of each new initiative.

In passing, they invite those who disagree to step aside and not criticize without knowing their intentions.

Accompanying the message of his Instagram account, Paola Jara shared an image that reads “art is our job”.

Seeing this, several of his followers found the reason, while others continued to blame her for collecting.

The virtual concert by Paola Jara and Jessi Uribe It will take place on June 20 via streaming.

