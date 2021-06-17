Paola Espinosa does not go to the Tokyo Olympics

MEXICO CITY.

The Olympic medalist, Paola Espinosa, will not go to Tokyo 2020 Olympics, after not appearing on the list of the Mexican Swimming Federation of the divers who will represent Mexico in fair bliss.

Espinosa focused on the synchronized three-meter springboard, a place they will occupy Carolina mendoza Y Dolores Hernandez, who won the National Technical Control of Diving.

Paola Espinosa was the flag of the Mexican delegation at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, where she won the bronze medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform.

At the 2012 London Olympics he won the silver medal in the synchronized 10-meter platform.

In Rio 2016 no medal was hung.

The FMN indicated that this decision was made with the endorsement of the Mexican Olympic Committee and Conade.

THE CLAVADISTS WHO GO TO THE OLYMPIC GAMES:

Trampoline 3 meters individual – male – Rommel Pacheco.

Trampoline 3 meters individual – male – Osmar Olvera Ibarra.

Trampoline 3 meters individual – female – Arantxa Chávez.

Springboard 3 meters individual – female – Aranza Vázquez.

Synchronized 3 meter springboard – manly – Yahel Castillo.

Synchronized 3 meter springboard – manly – Juan Celaya.

Synchronized 3 meter springboard – female – Carolina Mendoza.

Synchronized 3 meter springboard – female – Dolores Hernández.

Individual 10 meter platform – female – Alejandra Orozco.

Platform 10 meters individual – female – Gabriela Agúndez.

Individual 10 meter platform – male – Iván García.

Individual 10 meter platform – male – Andrés Villarreal.

Synchronized Platform 10 meters – female – Alejandra Orozco and Gabriela Agundez.

Synchronized 10 meter platform – manly – Diego Balleza and Kevin Berlin.

The FMN informs the names of the members of the Clavados team that will represent Mexico in # Tokyo2020. With the endorsement of @COM_Mexico and @CONADE. pic.twitter.com/7GOKb6PUaZ – F.MexicanadeNatacion (@FemexNatacion) June 17, 2021

