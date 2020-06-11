Paola Contreras Source: Courtesy

Dear readers, continuing the topic on why the real estate investment In Southeast Mexico, this time I would like to focus on the opportunity that the industrial corridor of the city of Merida represents.

Before going into the details, I must confess that I was a little worried about the assignment of the title of this installment, since it seemed a bit pretentious to try to compare regions and especially cities, so I decided to review the editorial revision several times and At the end, yes, I convinced myself that there was no better option, the intention is to point out the interesting development that the Southeast of the country has been showing, and share with you the perspective and potential of investment that this area has, Yucatan and its capital Merida.

All this has triggered great alternatives of options for projects and real estate developments thanks to the alliances and wise decisions of the rulers and of course the work, dedication and commitment of the Yucatecans, and here, one thing leads to another, since these actions have fostered optimal development in infrastructure and technology, with an area of interest to powerful international investors; which generates benefits for the region such as new jobs and therefore better opportunities for its inhabitants, and it is here that the development of each city makes real sense.

Clarified the point! Let’s move on to the numbers … In figures from the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI), in Yucatan the main sectors of GDP are commerce, manufacturing, construction and real estate rental services.

In addition, with information prior to the Covid-19 epidemic being registered, the organization Mexico How are we doing? reported in its report for the period October 2018-September 2019, that Yucatan was ranked as the fourth state in the country with higher economic growth registering 2.5 percent, a figure that is five times higher than the average for the rest of the states, which was 0.5 percent, being surpassed only by Tlaxcala, Chihuahua and Nuevo León, which were placed in the first three positions.

Yucatan has also exhibited exponential growth in the last eight years, not to mention that its capital, Mérida, has been considered the safest city with the best quality of life in all of Mexico; the entity offers securityAs this is an enormous attraction for companies, its infrastructure and location have been key to its development, in addition to the fact that the state has one of the largest maritime logistics centers: Puerto Progreso.

Yucatan has attracted the attention of various investors, its economy has been driven by a series of investments, of national and international origin, which together are estimated at more than 47 billion pesos, during 2019 alone, the state received 151.3 million dollars in Foreign direct investment, so it registered an increase of 74.35 percent, if compared to 2018, being the seventh fastest growing entity in the country in this area.

According to an analysis by “El Financiero”: “It is possible that the new trend of the housing market by 2020 is heading towards a contraction, but without large losses. ”

All this leads me to assure that Mérida is in the process of developing a robust industrial corridor very similar to what Monterrey is today, here in Nuevo León that will generate a great demand of industrial, commercial and residential real estate projects, supported by the tourism sector in the area.

For example, in the industrial zone, and defining some elementary points for the optimal functionality of an industrial park, we would cite the evolution of a process: imagine a terrain of large dimensions in regions characterized by its excellent connectivity, with proximity to highways, airports and / or seaports. Subsequently, this land is urbanized, equipped with all the necessary services and is divided into lots, which are offered for sale to companies of different sizes and lines for the construction of factories and industrial warehouses.

Here, the construction of an industrial park results in added value to the land in the area; constitutes a focus of opportunities, as it receives constant attention from investors from all over the world. A property in these areas can be sold in the future for a higher price, rented for various tasks, or even used to start a business with a great location.

In Yucatan, the area of ​​greatest industrial development is the Hunucmá Industrial Corridor, which is mentioned with the most ambitious in the Southeast, has had surprising growth in recent years, since it has industrial plants that represent huge amounts of foreign investment ; with great focus on the development of technology and specialized areas, such as aerospace and automotive.

In your offer you will still find from the possibility of buying land as a medium and long-term investment or the option to buy in one of the already established parks, prepared with the infrastructure that the sector requires to start operations as soon as possible and as an important point they already house the main national and international investors; to name a few:

–Model group with eight thousand 500 million pesos he built the Cervecería Yucateca plant in the northern zone of Yucatan some years ago.

–Range Group39.8 million pesos built a processing plant and a distribution center.

–Bimbo group it allocated an investment of 60 million pesos for two distribution centers in the north and south of Mérida.

–Kekén It will invest eight billion pesos in two import processing plants in China and Asia.

– And in foreign investment, in the automotive sector, Uchiyama Manufacturing Corporation, has channeled $ 65 million to a factory for gaskets, static and dynamic gaskets for motors. The pieces produced in these facilities will be exported to the United States, Central America, South America and Asia, by sea from the Port of Progreso.

Such is the vision of these companies in the state, that they will also be betting on the creation of various training centers, schools and projects that elevate education in the region.

In conclusion, today you have the opportunity to invest in an area like this, with high-tech establishments that represent millions of dollars in foreign investment, acquiring surplus value in the purchase of a highly valued property, the opportunity to join its supply chain, and if your company demands it, take advantage of the strategic point for exports.

The author is a Counselor in the CAINTRA Nuevo León Women’s Business Commission. She is also Director of Business Development at RS Arquitectos, with studies in Commerce and International Business, a diploma in Development of Real Estate Investment Projects.

