Thanks to developer Wildman and SEGA, a new installment of Panzer Dragoon was announced this year and best of all, it will use virtual reality technology to provide more immersion in the adventure. Little is known about this project, but more details, such as the new launch window, the financing and the platforms that the game will reach, were revealed in the virtual reality presentation Upload VR.

The developer in charge of Panzer Dragon: Voyage Record, Wildman shared an emotional trailer in which the new concept art piece can be seen, which was carried out by Koichiro Tamura, artist who participated in Panzer Dragoon Orta. As you can see, the 3 protagonists of the trilogy appear in the foreground, as well as their dragons.

As we discussed months ago, Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record will feature sections from the original series trilogy, so you’ll find iconic moments from the Panzer Dragoon, Panzer Dragoon Zwei, and Panzer Dragoon Saga (AZEL).

There will be a campaign to finance Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record

In addition, in the video you can see the model of various elements of the game and thanks to the screenshots shown, it is possible to distinguish that Panzer Dragoon: Voyage Record is made in Unreal Engine and will show environments in a first-person perspective and with 360 ° field of view.

Wildman got the SEGA license, but it’s important for you to know that for the project to become a reality it will need the support of fans, through crowdfunding. In the trailer it was revealed that the campaign will start in 2020, but no more details were given about it, only that thanks to it Wildman will be able to add « more episodes ».

The title was expected to arrive sometime in fiscal 2020, but today the title is known to debut in 2021 on PlayStation VR, Oculus Quest, and other independent VR devices. We leave you with the trailer and the conceptual image.

Panzer Dragoon Concept Art: Voyage Record

