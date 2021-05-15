Pants off! Boys from the Hoy Program dance, Full Mommy

Out with pants! Boys from the Hoy program dance, Full Mommy | Instagram

From Women Only to Full mommy!, the boys of the Hoy Program drove the women crazy with the special dance they gave as a gift to the mothers. Latin Lover promised that he and the boys from The Stars Dance Today They would give a whole show to the moms and he fulfilled it.

Exceeding all expectations and raising the temperature of the Hoy Program, Latin Lover, Paúl Stanley, Tinieblas Jr., Lambda García, Pablo Montero and Moy appeared on the floor of the dance contest of Today raising all kinds of screams and expressions.

The gallants placed chairs on the floor, where they were in first place: Galilea Montijo, Marisol González, Macky and the other girls from Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy, who were able to see the dance in the foreground.

It may interest you: Today, they expose the driver, he arrives in an inconvenient condition!

With a very special style and style only for women, the boys appeared in dress pants, vest and bow tie to dance to the mamacitas. The tension rose as they began to approach and their movements lessened.

When it seemed that there would be no more surprises, the boys began one by one to remove their pants; Definitely, the style of Lambda García and Latin Lover were the ones that caught the most attention on the dance floor.

Special mention deserves the beloved Paul Stanley, who did not want to lose his style and peculiarity and unlike his colleagues who wore dark garments, he decided to wear a rather colorful, fun and not fitted garment under his pants.

It may interest you: Did Luis Miguel discover scams of Hugo López, former manager?

Galilea Montijo could not hide her euphoria and the screams and a huge smile were present in her even before introducing her colleagues, the ladies at home also appreciated the show.

With only 14 minutes of sharing the video of the presentation on the official account of the Today Program It had already exceeded 2 thousand reproductions and the comment box was filled with emojis that indicated that indeed the boys of Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy raised the temperature to the maximum.

It may interest you: ¿Traición ?, former host of the Hoy Program returns to TV Azteca

Splurge … The #LasEstrellasBailanEnHoy track was filled with the gallantry of @victor_latinlover @paulstanleyd @pablomoficial @ moymu23 @lambgarcia and @tinieblasjr with our #FullMommy #EsLoQueHay Who did you like the most? .

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Those who were not at all indifferent to the show were Andrea Legarreta and Lolita Cortés, who from their places as judges of the dance contest enjoyed, shouted and were full of laughter.