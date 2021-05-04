Pants down! Chiquis Rivera boasts a belly and something else | Instagram

The irreverent daughter of La Diva de la Banda, Chiquis Rivera, once again impressed Internet users by sharing a story on Instagram in which she tried to show her flat stomach; however, the most observant realized that his pants down allowed to see more than that.

The ex of Lorenzo Méndez was shown in the recording with a black outfit, which was gathered at the top and the pants dropped to show off her belly to the fullest and her small waist, but only those who paid attention managed to see that Janney Marin Rivera He showed a lot, since there was nothing under his pants, which went down a lot.

The interpreter of Cheer up and you will see She put herself in profile, a position in which she showed a lot of her charms, to later face the camera and dance in the purest “Shakira, Shakira” style, to say for herself, since she decided to wiggle her hips.

Who captured the exact moment when Chiquis Rivera placeholder image She put herself in profile, they could see that the singer currently has a flat stomach and a rather curvy figure, her training effort is definitely paying off and Chiquis is more than happy with this situation.

The famous one has shared on many occasions her strenuous workouts and some tips to take care of her figure. Jenni Rivera’s daughter currently looks radiant and happy and many question whether this is for love, since there are rumors that she has started a relationship with the photographer of her friend Becky G, Emiliano Sánchez.

Sánchez and Chiquis have been seen together on a couple of occasions having a good time; however, there are no images to prove that there is something else between the two of them. The one who seems to have reaffirmed that there is a relationship is Lorenzo Méndez, who wrote on social networks that this would be the third time that not one of his friends broke up with one of his exes; after he regretted it and ended up deleting his comment.

Chiquis Rivera’s ex was later questioned on the Hoy Program about whether he could confirm the relationship; However, he claimed to know nothing and if so, he sent congratulations to the singer and the photographer.

Chiquis assured that her flat stomach was the product of some “magic” drinks; However, Gossip No Like assures that the famous is lying and actually went into the operating room to get some arrangements.