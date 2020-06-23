Benjamin Durand, visible head of the Panthera Team Asia project –possible future F1 team– has analyzed the measures that F1 and the FIA ​​have recently taken to facilitate, precisely, the arrival of new formations at the Grand Circus.

Durand has appreciated the reduction in the budget ceiling that will take effect in the queen category as early as 2021 and does not rule out entering before the 2026 season, although he admits that it is still early to ensure it.

“Everything that goes in the direction of reducing costs can only be positive. Those decisions together with the promotion of the championship are positive signs for investors, it is a way to reduce their doubts about the future of F1 in these times,” analyzed Durand in words at GrandPrix247.com.

The biggest challenge Panthera or any new team will have will be trying to stay on the rest of the grid in terms of starting performance, something HRT, Manor or Caterham, for example, never did.

The budget ceiling, and the consequent reduction thereof, together with the possible standardization of pieces will help new teams that may enter the championship, due to optimizing resources.

“Living up to the current teams from the technical side will be very challenging but the budget ceiling will help us focus on certain parts of the car and save resources in less critical areas,” Durand said.

“The FIA ​​and F1 have started to introduce less critical parts standardization ideas, and for us to continue along that line would be an important part of saving resources.”

The idea of ​​the FIA ​​was to reach the number of 12 teams with the new regulations of 2021, but due to the COVID-19 crisis, the PAnthera project has been delayed until at least 2022 although there are voices that already speak of 2026 .

“We are in constant negotiations with F1 shareholders to find out things like what the entire 2020 calendar will be or what will happen to the new Concord Pact before we can take any further steps,” he concluded.

