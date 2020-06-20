The Governor of Guerrero informed that the pantheons will remain closed during the celebration of Father’s Day, to avoid the risk of contagion by COVID-19

The warrior governorHéctor Astudillo reported that the pantheons will remain closed during the celebration of Father’s day, to avoid the risk of contagion by COVID-19.

He noted on social networks that this measure is taken to avoid conglomerations on Sunday, June 21.

Guerrero will remain at a red light; extends period of confinement

Hector Astudillo recalled, on Thursday, that the state continues to Red light epidemiological risk due to coronavirus COVID-19, so the period of lockdown to June 30.

Through his Twitter account, the state president detailed that they are still closed non-essential places such as: beaches, hotels, discos, bars, canteens, clubs, aesthetics, shoe stores, clothing stores, boutiques, cosmetic stores, plazas, shopping centers, shoe stores, cyber cafes, among others.

Remember that non-essential places such as beaches, hotels, discos, bars, canteens, clubs, aesthetics, shoe stores, clothing stores, boutiques, cosmetic stores, plazas, shopping centers, shoe stores, cyber cafes, among others, continue to be closed in Guerrero. pic.twitter.com/XefM7H68RL – HectorAstudillo (@HectorAstudillo) June 19, 2020

Astudillo Flores reported that this Friday he held a virtual meeting with members of the Guerrero tourist sector, to whom he disclosed the protocols of economic activity so that they can be integrated into the restart of activities.

He claimed to be eager to open the economy and the tourism in the state, for which he urged the people of Guerrero to stay at home and help “the gradual opening July 1 is a goal to achieve. ”

If you ask me if I want to open ?, I tell you that I certainly want to open the economy and tourism. So I stay home. Let us all help make the gradual opening on July 1 a goal to be achieved. pic.twitter.com/izKDE2rppy – HectorAstudillo (@HectorAstudillo) June 19, 2020

On June 9, the Governor Astudillo confirmed that he tested positive for COVID-19 after presenting some symptoms of the disease and undergoing a test.

Astudillo Flores he became the fourth state president in the country to have tested positive for COVID-19, after the cases of Omar Fayad (Hidalgo), Adán Augusto López (Tabasco) and Francisco Domínguez (Querétaro).

With information from López-Dóriga Digital