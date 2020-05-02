Navolate.- As a further preventive measure, to avoid contagion and spread during Phase 3 of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Navolato City Council made the decision to close the pantheons and prohibit the sale of flowers, both at the roadside stalls public, as in the businesses formally established on May 10 (Mother’s Day) throughout the municipality, as it is a non-essential activity.

This measure, expressed the mayor of Navarre, will be implemented to avoid crowds, both in the pantheons and in the flower sales businesses, as happened on Children’s Day in patisseries and pizzerias, when the instructions of the Health authorities , is that all families stay at home to cut the chain of infections of this disease.

The municipality announced that this announcement is being made with enough time for people who dedicate themselves to this activity to program themselves, and not invest financial resources in the purchase of this product, which will be prohibited from sale next Mother’s Day.

“We must all make an effort and support in these moments of the pandemic to stay home, for the good and health of our families, and since we overcome this situation, all of us who have our mothers in the pantheon, we can go visit, but especially on this May 10, you have to light a candle at home, “said the mayor, Eliazar Gutiérrez.

To guarantee compliance with the measure of the closure of the pantheons, he announced that there will be a coordination of the municipal trustees and commissioners with the Directorate of Public Security and Municipal Traffic, as well as Civil Protection.

Mayor Eliazar Gutiérrez reiterated the call to all Navarrese families to comply with the recommendations and preventive measures that have been issued by the Ministry of Health, but mainly to remain protected at home, and only go out for some essential activity.

.