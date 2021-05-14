“Pantera” Nery points out that without Eddy Reynoso he will show all his power

A new path is the one that started, Luis “Pantera” Nery, who said that now that he will not have the coach in the corner, Eddy Reynoso, can finally show all his power above the ring.

In an interview for the channel Youtube, FINO Boxing, Luis Nery, openly expressed the reasons why he did not feel comfortableor training with Eddy Reynoso.

“Eddy has a training style with Saul That works for every mother and that is why they are where they are, that is why they are what they are. He gave me the same training that he does Saúl ”, explained.

Likewise, he stated that without being under the leadership of Eddy, finally he will be able to show all his power.

“They are going to see my power on Saturday. Brandon he will be the first person to see my power in super bantamweight ”.

Show Player