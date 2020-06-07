Panteón Rococó will play live versions of successful songs by Selena and Gloria Gaynor

▲ Those who are raffling it in health centers should celebrate, urges Dr. Shenka.Photo Fernando Aceves

Ana Mónica Rodríguez

La Jornada newspaper

Sunday, June 7, 2020, p. 5

A discharge of energy and catharsis will be the three concerts of The Fourth Century, in which Panteón Rococó plans to saturate the Foro Sol with adrenaline, after they had to postpone them due to the health contingency. Now they will have the beautiful spirit to enjoy, once again, the massive presentations.

After this unusual break, explained Dr. Shenka, the band’s vocalist, “the songs Si una vez and Sobreviviré (I will survive), which were performed by Selena and Gloria Gaynor, respectively, will be included in the concerts. In addition, it will be a good time to pay tribute to the maestro Óscar Chávez in our style ”, who was very close to the eight members of Panteón Rococó in various collaborations and died on April 30 by Covid-19.

In an interview, Dr. Shenka explained that although the quarantine changed the plans in every way, in the group they have taken it for the positive side, for being at home, relaxing, creating and preparing the presentations to surprise the public that attends the venue of Iztacalco on December 3, 4 and 5. The spirit in this series of concerts will be more than alive, which guarantees dates charged with energy.

However, now we are focused on giving out this already cooked material that was pending and taking advantage of these inactivity spaces with something we had done since last November. The change of dates of the concerts gives us the guideline to include these themes, which were not going to be played because they had not been presented.

Selena and Gaynor’s songs “are small tributes to great songs; They are world hits that were mostly performed by women, which gave this material a wonderful plus, after the unreleased album Infiernos had a very good acceptance. “

Homage to the present

When the band recorded the single that Gaynor made famous, “we had no idea what was going to happen in 2020. Later, in the natural selection of a single, it was perfectly adapted to the context we are living; We have been in prison for more than two months and we thought that Sobreviviré was going to give people a break and a good vibe, with the message to keep going and not let your guard down. ”

The new version of Sobreviviré was produced and adapted by producer and arranger KC Porter (Selena, Ricky Martin and Carlos Santana, among others) and recorded by Panteón Rococó in Los Angeles. The band, in this powerful arrangement, integrated various rhythms and elements to the song that received a Grammy in 1980. Now it becomes a tribute to the present, the here and now, through which the action of living in a concept of transformation and constant learning, commented Dr. Shenka.

In this new stage it will be interesting to see how we are going to take everything together and as a society; It will be sad if we forget that we are fragile and that we have to coexist with the environment and ourselves differently. In this sense, with the songs we try to make a deep reflection about what is happening, to be understanding and empathetic, even with those who cannot stay at home. People who are raffling it at health centers should be celebrated.

Dr. Shenka, who also collaborates with other colleagues, this year –of the 25th anniversary of Panteón Rococó– the forty has forced him to reflect on what we should and what we should do.

Also, he adds, I have had a reunion at home, which has given me the opportunity to connect with many things, records and cassettes, among various things that I had stored, that now there has been time to listen and reflect.

He claimed that the death of Óscar Chávez, El caifán mayor, was a sad loss. I saw it before Vive Latino; in reality, we never thought that he would become so important and hegemonic in the life of Panteón Rococó; This sets the tone for the tribute that should not be missing at the concerts in December.