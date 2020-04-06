Panteón Rococó announces new dates for its concerts for its 25 years | Instagram

The Mexican rock and ska fusion band Panteón Rococó finally announced the new dates for their concerts in honor of his 25 years after having canceled the dates due to the crisis currently.

In days gone by the band postponed the dates of “The Quarter of the Century“that would take place at the Foro Sol in Mexico City.

It was through his official account of Instagram that the band released the new dates for their performances that were currently scheduled for the next month of may.

The dates were scheduled for May 7 to 9 and were postponed for the month of December, reason why they communicated that the tickets that were already acquired will be valid for the new dates.

We wish to see a Mexico strengthened in every way and proud to be overcoming one of the most powerful world crises in recent times, “wrote the band.

In this way also they invited people to be more supportive and stay inside your house to avoid more infections.

The followers assure that the wait to see your favorite group without a doubt will be worth.

The publication a few days after being published has almost 10 thousand likes and endless comments from his followers.

See you in December to celebrate, you take care of me, I take care of you. Hugs pantheon “,” That’s cool, so I have a better chance of buying my ticket. Sir … you have looked me in the eye, “were some of the comments.

The style of the band is characterized by fusion of various rhythms as well as ska and punk, as well as rock, salsa, mariachi, reggae and indigenous music in a quite energetic and moving sound.

The members They are Luis Román Ibarra, Darío Espinosa, Leonel Rosales, Felipe Bustamante, Francisco Barajas, Rodrigo Bonilla, Missael Oseguera and Tanis.

.