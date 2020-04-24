Martha Higareda, Mauricio Ochmann and Miguel Ángel Silvestre are also on the digital platform

Pantaya’s offer grows.

Photo:

Pantaya / Courtesy

Streaming platforms have become a success in this quarantine and Pantaya It is where Latino successes live. The offer continues to grow and new series and films with a large Latin cast have been included.

With movies by some of our favorite artists like Martha Higareda and Omar Chaparro in “No Manches Frida 2” and “Todos Caen”, Mauricio Ochmann and Fernanda Castillo in “Ya Veremos” or Cecilia Suarez and Bruno Bichir in “Perfect Unknown”.

In addition to movies, Pantaya also has original and exclusive series such as “Death In The Corridor” with Michelangelo Silvestre and “Hidden Passion” with Ximena Cordoba and Fabiola Campomanes, in addition to “Ana”, created and starring Ana de la Reguera.

DO NOT SPOT FRIDA 2

The sequel that the film was a box office success claims to be more fun than the first, you be the judge. There will be no lack of fun, romance, and a love triangle between the characters Higareda, Omar Chaparro, and Aaron Díaz.

WE’LL SEE

The perfect movie to watch with everyone in the family; it assures us to see the importance of the family. It tells the story of Santi (Emiliano Aramayo) a dreamy boy who has had to deal with the separation of his parents, Rodrigo (Mauricio Ochmann) and Alejandra (Fernanda Castillo). Her parents receive the news that Santi must undergo a surgery that can completely change his life and he decides to make a list of things with his parents. They will have to get used to each other again.

PATRICIA, HIDDEN PASSION

If yours are erotic series, Patricia is everything you expected and more. Patricia is a successful couples therapist and published author who specializes in issues of marital intimacy. Patricia’s life takes a radical turn when she meets Pablo, a psychology student, she will experience an adventure that will transform her own beliefs about sex, and ironically, reactivate her marriage.

IN THE CORRIDOR OF DEATH

For lovers of suspense; this miniseries is for you. This series tells the story of the bodies of a man and two models who are shot to death in the home of a nightclub owner. An agent from a police station in another district thinks he recognizes Pablo Ibar, a man of Spanish nationality who had just been arrested with friends for a minor robbery. Pablo assures that he is innocent. None of the evidence found at the crime scene incriminates him … But it is useless. Pablo is condemned and sent to death row.

ANA

This series will make you laugh uncontrollably and have a good time. The series without reservations, which breaks down taboos and outdated concepts about the role of women in society. Ana takes us without excuses for a trip of love, professional, sex, marijuana, self-discovery and the pressure to satisfy everyone’s expectations of her (Ana de la Reguera).

THE BROKEN ISLAND

The Dominican film reminds us that love always wins. Gy a boy from the Dominican Republic flees to Haiti to start a new life, with an outcome that will shake the hearts of the public, connecting through love these two very different cultures.

ALL FALL

After the success obtained in No Maches Frida 2, Omar Chaparro and Martha Higareda share the screen again in Todo Caen and the chemistry of this pair is great. We see what happens when the man who is famous for his romance strategies is attracted to a woman who, like him, has his own formula so that all men fall at his feet. Thus, despite the attraction, both will fight to show who has the best seduction strategy, while standing firm not to fall in love.

THE CRIMES OF THE NORTH SEA

This film reminds us that it is always important to be alert to the sixth sense. He details the life of a Mexican serial killer, responsible for the death of at least four women.

UNKNOWN PERFECTS

The perfect movie to watch with your partner and / or friends to question how well they know each other. Several friends decide to get together, for dinner and to get acquainted with their busy lives. Eva (Cecilia Suárez) and Antonio (Bruno Bichir) open the doors of their home to Mario and Ana, a newly married couple, Flora and Ernesto, a couple with two young children, and Pepe, the unconditional bachelor friend. Once the glasses of wine are in, the guests decide to follow the rules of a peculiar game in order to test the sincerity of their friends and partners.

.