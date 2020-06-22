Surface Duo is the most anticipated Microsoft own-brand device in recent years. For various reasons, but mainly because it will mean promised return of the software giant to the smartphone segment once the stage of Windows Mobile and Nokia is over. If a launch in late 2020 was cited in your announcement (along with the Surface Neo and others), the latest information points to an advance in the launch. Does Microsoft want to take it against Samsung’s Galaxy Fold 2 expected in August?

Panos Panay, Product Director at Microsoft and considered in some circles to be responsible for the (good performance) of the Surface series is the last executive to show the Surface Duo to the public, specifically through an image published on Instagram where he boasts of children as a good father, but the presence of the terminal and a “mischievous” look of the good guy from Panay who can announce news are not lost.

And it’s not the first. A few months ago we could see Satya Nadella exhibiting this Surface Duo before Brian Sozzi, editor of Yahoo Finance, and then it was Brad Anderson who advertised the terminal in the courtyard of his house.

Surface Duo, planned features

Microsoft would have made some changes since the terminal announcement. It would still be a device with two separate displays linked by a 360-degree hinge and drop down like an open book. The screens would be AMOLED 5.6 inches with a resolution of 1800 x 1350 pixels and on-screen fingerprint sensor.

Among the changes we see a slight, but appreciable, chassis thickness reduction that we hope is reflected in the total weight. It looks slimmer than the version seen in its presentation. An improvement of the camera system is also being advanced, with an 11-megapixel sensor on the front.

As for its engine, there is still talk of Snapdragon 855 as the most propagable chipset. The 865 is already on the market, but it was the top of the range for 2019 and we believe that it will be more than enough for this terminal, combined with 6 Gbytes of RAM and 256 Gbytes of internal storage. Its battery would have a capacity of 3,460 mAh.

And Android. Surface Duo will be the only Microsoft-branded device without a Windows operating system. Although a group of users asked on Change.org for a terminal with Windows 10X, Microsoft has opted for the Google system. Of course, well tuned, with its own user interface, its own launcher and all Microsoft services and apps.

It should be remembered that Surface Neo (the other Microsoft folding) has been delayed and unofficial sources suggest that it has been due to the problem of Windows 10X in the execution of software. Microsoft has dominated Android for years and we have already seen a great launcher and a lot of applications for the Google system.

For when the launch? It is a mystery. Everything indicates that from the expected arrival for Christmas 2020, it will go ahead. We will tell you.