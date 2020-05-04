         Panopto Express, a free tool to record videos with screen sharing

The growing importance that the video has acquired As a communication tool since the forced confinements due to the coronavirus began, they have brought to the fore the need for adequate tools to work with it.

However, many of the users who have found it necessary to do so do not have the resources or knowledge to run the expensive and complex professional reference programs, so they have launched to look for alternatives.

And one of the ones that are standing out in this niche is Panopto Express, which stands out for being free, for not requiring any installation or prior registration, and for greatly facilitating the integration of various video sources (allowing us to show a thumbnail of our face while showing the application we are using, for example).

“It’s creating a ‘Zoom fatigue,'” Eric Burns, CEO of Panopto, “and employees need ways to communicate ideas and stay connected to their coworkers without being chained to a live video chat.”

Features

Video capture within the browser: “It does not require installing anything, all you need is a browser […] Panopto Express works without the need for programs or extensions and does not require any subscription either. “

Capture video and audio from multiple sources: “Panopto captures the signal from webcams, video capture devices, the PC monitor and specific applications, and combines them into a single video.”

‘Smart Camera’: “Panopto uses advanced technology to help you look good […] it follows you and keeps you in the frame using artificial intelligence. “

Sharing options: “Easily share the videos you create through YouTube, Google Classroom and Panopto, or download them for use on other platforms.”

Panopto recording options.

Also with payment options

Panopto’s payment option offers a publishing platform video online that makes it easy to share videos only with the audience that its creators choose (through a permission structure based on user roles).

The company highlights the usefulness of its platform as a means to teach online, allowing to create video libraries for each student, with a structure similar to YouTube. The platform gives the student the option of searching for videos not only by their title and keywords, but also by their subtitles.

So, its basic version offers 5 hours of video storage and 100 hours of streaming per month (although the Pro and Enterprise versions offer more extensive functionalities). In addition, Panopto has already announced the imminent premiere of the automatic transcription of the audio (and its translation) into 14 languages, including Spanish

Panopto Express, a free tool to record videos with screen sharing