Panicked Southeastern US Drivers Ignore Calls to Avoid Fuel Hoarding

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA (Reuters) – Drivers in the southeastern United States lined up on Wednesday to fill their tanks at a shrinking number of retail stations with fuel to sell, ignoring government requests to prevent hoarding when the shutdown closed. main regional gas pipeline enters its sixth day.

“If I don’t have gas, I don’t work,” said Ronald Ross, 47, a DoorDash driver in Atlanta, as he fueled his Chevy sedan.

When asked about the government’s requests to prevent hoarding, he said: “Forget about it. It’s first come first serve. People have to take care of themselves. As long as they are peaceful.”

Nearly 60% of gas stations in the Atlanta metro area ran out of gas on Wednesday, along with more than 70% of the stations in the Charlotte and Raleigh, North Carolina metropolitan area and Pensacola, Florida, it said. the GasBuddy firm.

The southeastern and mid-Atlantic region of the United States relies heavily on the Colonial Pipeline, which was shut down by a “ransomware” attack on Friday and is expected to remain inactive for several more days.

The national average price of gasoline, meanwhile, rose to more than $ 3.00 a gallon on Wednesday, the highest since October 2014, the American Automobile Association said.

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Tuesday asked Americans not to stockpile fuel during the pipeline disruption, saying panic buying would only intensify supply outages at gas stations struggling to get new deliveries. .

(By Richard Valdmanis; Edited in Spanish by Juana Casas)