The injuries are being too substantial a problem in returning to work from The league. In recent weeks, since the new normality was established in the king of sports and training sessions began, first individually and then in a group, injuries have begun to multiply in teams. From muscle injuries to others that are more serious, all teams are falling into this particular pandemic on the way back from the competition.

In fact, the number of injuries being registered and the severity of some of them are beginning to generate some discomfort among footballers, certain panic to fall injured and miss the rest of the season or even go further, until the start of the still uncertain next season. Players who have fallen into the infirmary since the restart of training already exceeds double digits in the Santander League and he does not understand young or old, see the examples of Joao Félix at Atlético de Madrid or Samuel Umtiti at Barça. Neither is Real Madrid spared.

But the case with the greatest impact is the last one, that of Leo Messi. The Argentinean has truly set off the alarms, being able to miss the League’s resumption day. Despite the fact that Barça tried to hide it at first, they had no choice but to surrender to reality and reveal their star suffers an injury to the quadriceps. But the Argentine has not been the only one to fall, and everything indicates that he will not be the last, since injuries are being a constant as he goes back to training.

To the astro culé, the loss of Funes Mori in Villarreal, one of the cases that generates panic among soccer players. The Argentine has suffered a complete rupture of the direct tendon of the right anterior rectum and the remainder of the season is lost. They have also recently fallen Guevara (Real Sociedad) with a sprained ankle; Kike Barja and Rober Ibáñez (Osasuna) with muscular injuries; Angel Correa (Athletic) with another muscle injury; and Montoro (Granada) with a fibrillar lesion in the anterior rectum of his right thigh.

In the Bundesliga they approach 40 injuries

The concern is increasing and it is not for less. It only takes looking at the only major league that is already at stake to realize that the risk of injury is higher than expected. Total, 39 are already the players who have been injured since in the Bundesliga resume the activity, with the return to training in early April.

Havertz He was the last to be injured in Germany. The young pearl of Leverkusen could not face Bayern on the last day. To him, other important players of the league like Haaland, Todibo or Reyna, although luckily their problems did not go beyond small annoyances that prevented them from finishing any game.

One of the most affected in this regard has been Borussia Dortmund. The yellow team has seen how, after the break, Dahoud his knee was injured, Zagadou He has suffered a ligament injury to his left knee that will prevent him from returning until next season and Marco Reus Nor will he play more in the remaining games, after suffering a relapse of the injury he suffered before the COVID-19 stopped everything.

Physical problems have multiplied after the reduced activity that has taken place during the break. Experts already predicted an increase in injuries, but what is being seen exceeds all expectations. The large number of casualties in the Bundesliga causes the climate of concern to increase in the rest of Europe and, in particular, in the League.

The lack of rhythm after the return to training is evident and does not help the fact that there are no friendly matches prior to the return of the competition. For the moment, the pandemic of injuries has already reached Germany and in Spain it begins to be noticed, already affecting several players. The forecasts are not good, since the return of the League is ahead, since they will have to face a tight schedule, with matches every 72 hours, and under a maximum requirement to achieve their objectives.