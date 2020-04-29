Televisa CEOs Alfonso de Angoitia and Bernardo Gómez will reduce their salary by 50%, to set an example and help maintain the employee base, writes Darío Celis in El Financiero.

Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

Banxico loans do not compromise reserves: Esquivel

Does Banco de México’s international reserves compromise Banxico’s plan? He has announced that he will inject 750 billion pesos into the economy to cushion the severity of the crisis. Of this figure, 250 billion will be allocated to loans to small and medium-sized companies, including individuals. They do not compromise them.

The deputy governor of Banco de México, Gerardo Esquivel, told me yesterday in an email the following: the loan plan for small and medium-sized companies of 250 billion pesos are from the resources that the banks deposit with us at the central bank. The rest are facilities that are given to different market participants in exchange for guarantees that they have to leave us, that are equal to or exceed the amount of the loan. Esquivel also said that this does not put the bank’s resources at risk and does not add money to the currency, because an equivalent amount is withdrawn in the market.

Captains in Reform:

Panic shopping

It was in January when we told him about the 380 million peso contract that the IMSS, headed by Zoé Robledo, awarded in December 2019 to the company Viter Medical, which Juan José Sánchez Oliva represents, to buy 4,212 vital sign monitors. The monitors had to be distributed throughout the country. They were purchased for triage, that process that allows the classification and allocation of treatment to patients according to a priority system that has become so relevant in this new coronavirus pandemic.

Well now, the IMSS wants to buy 3,459 more monitors, these for intensive care, according to an investment project sent to the Ministry of Finance on April 8. These monitors would cost 450,000 pesos each, much more expensive than the 90,000 pesos that Viter’s cost. The requirement of these teams is striking, even more so because in early April, the IMSS publicly admitted that it had a deficit of 4,121 monitors in 1,161 medical units, that is, almost the same amount provided in the contract with Viter.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

Televisa sets the standard

Yesterday there was a call from the CEOs of Televisa, Alfonso de Angoitia and Bernardo Gómez, with banks and investment funds after presenting their financial results for the first quarter of 2020. Given the conditions of the national economy, their numbers surprised, as their sales barely They were 0.7% lower than last year.

But the part that caught the most attention was the announcement they made that both CEOs cut their salaries by 50% to set an example and help maintain Televisa’s employee base. Gómez and De Angoitia were joined by the group’s president, Emilio Azcárraga Jean, and as a follow-up to his independent director, Alberto Baillères, owner of the Palacio de Hierro y Peñoles.

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Banxico, AMLO: ambivalence

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador observes an ambivalent state of mind regarding Banco de México (Banxico). On the one hand, it is clear the enormous value of the autonomy of the central bank, in the international and national financial sphere. And on the other, with his attitudes and expressions, he shows that the autonomy of the central institute hinders him.

When he won the elections and spoke for the first time as a triumphant candidate, respect for Banxico’s autonomy was one of the statements he highlighted among economic issues. Since then, the chief executive has repeatedly insisted that he respects the autonomy of Banxico. However, as soon as his government began, he made public suggestions for Banxico to boost economic growth. His statements generated speculation about his alleged intention to propose a dual mandate for the institution.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

López Obrador-Banxico, don’t they combine?

President López Obrador has been poking the week, among others, at the autonomous Bank of Mexico. “You have to be careful with this type of support from Banco de México. I am raising it because surely the Banco de México are listening, or they are going to tell them that we are going to be watching. Just imagine that they start rescuing bankrupt companies and what happened: bankrupt banks, wealthy bankers. No, you cannot socialize losses and privatize profits. ”

However, Banco de México does not lend money to companies. The mega-support announced by the central bank was to facilitate 750 billion pesos in liquidity within the financial system. Does the President bring something against Banco de México? In the last meeting, between the President and the governor of the central institute, Alejandro Díaz de León, in the National Palace, the central banker explained to the president that there is no remnant of the Bank of Mexico to allocate to reduce the debt. Apparently, the President did not like the remainder, and now he reminds him of the Bank of Mexico until the international reserves belong to everyone.