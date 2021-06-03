‘Panic’, from Amazon’s teen series that fails to conquer

Amazon Prime Video’s Panic was announced a few months ago as an immersive experience. In other words, it would touch every fiber of the human mind. Also, as an ambitious experiment to emulate Saw.

Actually, the show is not one thing or the other. It is an uncomfortable journey and most of the time failed by the idea of ​​a great collective threat. One that also speaks of the risk of isolation, loneliness and modern uprooting. All seasoned with hints of adolescent romance.

Such a combination might have resulted from having been much more curious about the fact of the danger as a point of reflection. At a time when The Purge questioned morality and Saw mental limits, any such argument must bear witness. Panic had a chance to choose a path between the two.

But instead, Panic ponders on ambition, which in turn seeks to transform into pure greed. The premise is not complicated and touches on original aspects, focusing on the claustrophobic atmosphere of a small Texas town.

But in addition, there is a secret that unites all the inhabitants in a kind of informal and cruel brotherhood. An annual contest to compete for a considerable sum of money. Enough to leave the place and find a better future.

‘Panic’: the superficial of the mysterious

Of course, not everything is as simple and innocent as it seems. Both the trials and the chance to win the jackpot is built to turn into a life-threatening rivalry.

What’s really intriguing is the way the tests create a notion about latent temptation. After all, the town is so small that many young people want to escape from it. At any cost and regardless of the consequences.

So for the first chapters the series established its strongest point: what would you do to get what you want the most? With a similar and not very new questioning, the series needs to move towards the cruelty that involves a competition, violence out of necessity.

But even though the challenge is something of an active conspiracy, it doesn’t have the depth that it poses. Do the participants run the risk out of ego, out of necessity, for a better future? The script examines the fact take on the danger as the trigger for an instinct for survival and competition.

And in fact, it is the most intriguing point of the series. Under the right conditions, are we all capable of competing with a savage urge to win? It is not so easy to show it as to suggest it. And perhaps, that is the main problem that Panic faces.

‘Panic’: a rare version of adventure, suspense and moral dilemma

Based on the 2014 book of the same name by Lauren Oliver, the series tries to capture the atmosphere of urgency in its literary version. And in theory, it should achieve it, having the writer as a screenwriter.

However, the psychological balance and power relations between the protagonists are almost parodic. The show chooses to use the usual small town stereotypes to consider an atypical situation.

The game’s secret only exists to raise the fact that evil can manifest itself in even the most unexpected ways.

From Heather, the usual troubled teenager played by Olivia Welch, to Dodge (Mike Faist) the inevitable stranger, Panic takes no chances with her characters. That, despite the fact that Heather is the central narrator and should carry on her shoulders the journey of the mystery of the town. It is perhaps that absence of true emotional and intellectual issues on which to deepen that ends up turning the plot into a cliché.

While the best sellers it comes from doesn’t experiment much with its plot lines, it is clearly bolder than a television adaptation. In the television version of Panic, the common thread of the narrator ends up being a poorly constructed spider web.

Heather tells the story in which the whole town comes together. But really, it’s just about the character’s look without nuance and without any sinister folds. The game’s secret only exists to raise the fact that evil can manifest itself in even the most unexpected ways.

But beyond that, it does not reach another moral space. Much less to face more gloomy issues. If greed drives unspeakable acts even in the most ordinary and harmless people, why isn’t there a look at the subject? Why is there no review of what sustains cruelty and power?

A tour without incentives

The problems of argument increase as the question of the necessity of the mystery becomes more complicated. Can a sinister secret be kept for so long? According to the argument, the competition has been going on for years without anyone knowing. The truth is intact under a collective complicity. That’s possible? In Panic the question is not addressed and is linked to the central idea of ​​spontaneous violence that the premise announces.

Of course, when what lies beneath the annual challenge begins to show itself in all its wicked intent, Heather is the center of attention. An ordinary person in the middle of a ruthless situation.

But even there, the series fails to evade the question of failing to tell the true standard of a complicated story. Does ambition breed monsters? Panic’s are as harmless as teenagers in the midst of unimaginative revenge.

For chapter ten, it is inevitable to wonder if the journey through the supposed human darkness is worth it. Perhaps not the best questioning that a series like Panic can ask, but the only one that manages to wake up.

