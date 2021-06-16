Panic and loneliness, Reese Witherspoon tells the behind of “Wild soul” | INSTAGRAM

The famous actress from Hollywood, Reese Whiterspoon experienced many difficulties when recording “Wild soul” its movie produced and starred by herself between 2013 and 2014, in which she discovered that loneliness was one of the hardest things in life.

In addition to writing the story, he had to experience it in the first person, it was very hard to walk in complete solitude for more than 1800 km passing through many different climates, different moods as well as being a gigantic challenge for herself, which was not easy at all.

Now after a few years he decided to reveal that facing that filming He made her go through terrible moments of panic that she had to overcome through hypnosis, although at the end of the whole movie it was one of the ones that changed her the most on a personal and professional level.

This is how the actress told in an interview that she was very afraid of making the entertainment piece as a film, in addition to that she had to face the filming that was very unusual.

“I had to go into hypnosis, I was very scared, I had moments of panic intense for three weeks before filming begins. “

But the most curious thing about all this is that she herself apart from star in the tape also decided that it was going to produce it.

The Hollywood actress had a budget of 15 million dollars and raised more than 50 million worldwide in addition to achieving two nominations at the Oscars for Laura Dern in the actress category and Witherspoon herself as the main actress although in the end of all not won the award.

The film tells the true story of Cheryl Strayed, who went through a stage of self-destruction, heroin addiction and personal and family problems, so she decided to walk for more than 1700 km on a route called the Pacific Ridge Trail on the American coast. .

In addition, she made the journey alone without any preparation, experience, help and very little money, so it still became a greater challenge, which ended up changing her and helping her heal.

At the end of all the actress managed to gain great fame as a producer and with a new account matrix.

This story of overcoming was quite difficult to address, Witherspoon knew that there were several very difficult elements to face on the screen so she preferred to produce it herself to take care of every detail.

“I had never been traveling for so long and less alone for days and days, there were about 25 days of filming where I did not have any actor in front of me, it was me, the camera and my backpack. It was that seriously this is going to be that boring. “

All this adventure helped her understand that the original protagonist also had to live it, they also became friends and the film accompanied them to the 2015 golden globes for which she was also nominated.

And if that were not enough, it also helped her a lot to save herself as a woman, the book of the protagonist became a very important part in the life of the actress.

At the end of all, the Hollywood star does not know if he will work that hard again for another project but in reality it worked a lot for him and it helped him to change and improve as a person.