Panic aboard Ryanair’s diverted flight to Minsk

The British newspaper The Guardian has compiled the testimonies given by some of the passengers of the Ryanair flight diverted to Minsk for the arrest of journalist Roman Protasevich and these give an idea of ​​himas scenes of panic and tension that they lived inside the plane when they did not know what was happening. Also, some witnesses say that Protasevich suspected that what was happening was related to him, as could be seen once on the ground.

The flight was diverted when it lacked less than a quarter of an hour to reach its destination. (Photo: Beata Zawrzel / NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The diverted flight was Ryanair FR4978 departing in Athens and ending in Vilnius, in the Lithuanian capital. However, when it was only a few minutes to reach its destination and land, the Boeing 737-800 began a accelerated descent without explanation that set off all the alarms in the passage and unleashed panic.

Raselle Grigoryeva has said that although the pilot told them that they had to divert to Minsk, in Belarus, in an emergency, he did not tell them anything about the reasons. “Everyone on the plane We panicked, because we thought we were going to crash”, Has commented to ABC News in a statement collected by The Guardian. On how it was, he added that it was a very fast descent maneuver “changing altitude very drastically. It was very violent. I never felt this on an airplane. Everyone was in shock. ”

Through the testimonies of those who were close to him and could hear what he was saying, it has transpired how he lived those moments Belarusian opposition journalist Roman Protasevich, 26, who seemed to suspect that the emergency landing had something to do with him. “He started to panic and say it was because of him.”Monika Simkiene explained. Another passenger, Edvinas Dimsa, told AFP that although “she was not shouting” she was you could tell that “I was very afraid” and that “it seemed that if the window had been open, I would have jumped out of it.”

Accompanied by a MiG fighter jet that escorted the Ryanair plane to its landing, some of the passengers have commented on how the records were and the hours of uncertainty they spent in Minsk after the diversion. They were there for around eight hours and “we didn’t get any information about what happened, only what we could find on the Internet.”

Read more

In statements to Bloomerg that the British newspaper has also echoed, a passenger named Saulius Danauskas has accused the Belarusian officials of making “a great show” by registering everyone (including babies according to their testimony) pretending they were looking for an alleged bomb when, he says, “it was clear that this operation was after this man.”

When they were on the ground, Protasevich, known in Belarus for his opposition to Alexander Lukashenko, president of his country on which the shadow of the manipulation of the elections hangs, was “super scared”, according to another passenger. Another has stated that he saw him tremble and that when asked what was happening, he replied: “The death penalty awaits me here”.

ON VIDEO | The journalist Protasevich, a staunch opponent of Lukashenko since the age of 16