. – A deep dive into the genetics of the new coronavirus reveals that this virus appears to have spent some time infecting bats and pangolins before jumping into humans, researchers reported Friday.

Pangolins, also known as scaly anteaters, are sold as food in China, and have been suspected of being the possible source of the pandemic.

However, the researchers cautioned that it is too early to blame these animals for the pandemic and that a third animal species may have harbored the virus before it spread to people.

What is clear is that the coronavirus has repeatedly exchanged genes with similar strains that infect bats, pangolins, and a possible third species, a team from Duke University, Los Alamos National Laboratory and elsewhere reported in Science Advances magazine. .

What is also clear is that people need to reduce contact with wild animals that can transmit new infections, they concluded.

The team analyzed 43 complete genomes of three coronavirus strains that infect bats and pangolins, and that resemble the new covid-19 virus.

“In our study, we showed that SARS-CoV-2 indeed has a rich evolutionary history that included a reorganization of genetic material between the bat and pangolin coronavirus before it acquired its ability to jump into humans,” he explained. Elena Giorgi, scientist from the Los Alamos National Laboratory staff who worked in the study.

But their findings can also free pangolins from guilt.

“The pangolin coronaviruses currently tested in the sample are too divergent from SARS-CoV-2 to be their recent parents,” the researchers wrote.

